Sheriff Greg Hagwood is reporting that there are 11 suspects in custody following multiple break-ins in LaPorte today. Plumas and Yuba County deputies responded to the scene by vehicles and snowmobiles. According to Hagwood, local citizens observed the break-ins and blocked the suspects from leaving the area by parking trucks across the road.

“It was a great effort by the citizens, and by Yuba and Plumas counties’ staff,” Hagwood said. “I can’t remember the last time we had 11 arrests in one case.”

More details will be available tomorrow online and in the March 21 edition of the newspaper.