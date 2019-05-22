Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 5/22/19

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000107

(Expires: 4/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: Lakeside Home & Gifts

Business Address: 316 Peninsula Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137

Mailing Address: PO Box 637, Westwood, CA 96137

Rene Comaianni, 316 Peninsula Drive, Lake Almanor, CA 96137

This business is conducted by: an individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/10/2019

Signed: /s/Rene Comaianni, Owner

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

5/1, 5/8, 5/15, 5/22/19

CNS-3246981#

FEATHER RIVER BULLETIN

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019|

Public Notice

Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission to hold a Public Hearing on the Draft Mental Health Services Act Annual Update, 2018-19

Notice is hereby given that Plumas County Behavioral Health is opening a 30-day public comment period from May 6 to June 5, 2019, on the draft Mental Health Services Act Annual Update, 2018-19. The Plumas County Behavioral Health (BH) Commission has scheduled a public hearing for discussion and stakeholder feedback on the draft document.

The MHSA Annual Update, 2018-19 is a progress report to County stakeholders concerning program activity and expenditures that took place during FY2017-18 and an opportunity for the County to make relevant changes to the MHSA Program and Expenditure Plan, 2017-20. The hearing will be held during the BH Commission meeting at 12:00 p.m. noon on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Plumas County Main Library Meeting Room, 445 Jackson Street, Quincy, California, At the hearing, the Commission will accept stakeholder public comment and receive written comments on the draft Annual Update.

The draft MHSA Annual Update, 2018-19 may be examined at the office of Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, at the Chester, Greenville, and Portola Wellness Centers, and at Plumas County libraries.

The plan may also be viewed at the Plumas County website: www.countyofplumas.com, under the Behavioral Health/MHSA tabs. To request a paper copy of the draft Annual Update or for more information, please e-mail, write, or phone Aimee Heaney, MHSA Coordinator, at aheaney@pcbh.services, Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, CA 95971, or 530-283-6307, ext. 1016.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000119

(Expires: 4/23/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ANGEL INK.Business Address: 201 CRESCENT STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934, County of Plumas; (530) 394-5135.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 109, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934.

CRYSTAL FAIRBANKS, 201 CRESCENT STREET, CRESCENT MILLS, CA 95934 .

This business is conducted by: An individual. The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/23/2019. Signed: /s/ Crystal Fairbanks.This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 23, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000117

(Expires: 4/22/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LITTLE SHOPPE OF NAILS.

Business Address: 132 WILLOW STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (510) 265-4554.Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 140, CHESTER, CA 96020.SCOTT HIRSCHLER, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020; TINA TEMAAT, 541 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020 .

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/22/2019. Signed: /s/ Tina Temaat.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: April 22, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000073

(Expires: 3/14/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LBK ENGINEERING & DESIGN.

Business Address: 3700 N. VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas; (530) 249-3529.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1013, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

LINDSEY BUIS-KELLEY, 3700 N. VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

State: CA AI#: 4245041

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/14/2019. Signed: /s/ Lindsey Buis-Kelley, owner. This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 14, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000121

(Expires: 4/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SYNERGY DEFENSE ARTS

Business Address: 70 SPANISH CREEK ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, (530) 228-2283. Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 288, QUINCY, CA 95971.

THOMAS A. MILES, 57776 Old Highway Road, Quincy, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/25/2019. Signed: /s/ Thomas A. Miles

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000127

(Expires: 4/30/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EL CALIENTE.

Business Address: 16525 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 236, QUINCY, CA 95971.

LOUIS GUTIERREZ, 16525 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; REBECCA GUEREQUE, 16525 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/30/2019.

Signed: /s/ Rebecca Guereque.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 30, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Mundorff, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MOHAWK TAVERN.

Business Address: 999 JOHNSVILLE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

MOHAWK TAVERN, LLC, 999 JOHNSVILLE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000046.

Original Filing Date: 3/7/2016.

Signed /s/ Jack Mckeehan, Manager

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: April 30, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: SIERRA LIVE SCAN.

Business Address: 73825 S. DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JODI MC BRIDE, 571 CALIFORNIA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000123.

Original Filing Date: 5/22/2015.

Signed /s/ Jodi McBride, owner.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: April 25, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000120

(Expires: 4/25/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA LIVE SCAN.

Business Address: 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 927-8425.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1401, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MICHAEL FISCHER, 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SARA FISCHER, 76671 MEADOW WAY, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/25/2019.

Signed: /s/ Sara Fischer.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 25, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000129

(Expires: 5/3/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: IT SHINES BY SKYLAR.

Business Address: 1175 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 272, QUINCY, CA 95971.

SKYLAR VANZANDT, 1175 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/3/2019.

Signed: /s/ Skylar VanZandt.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 3, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000112

(Expires: 4/15/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHADY CREEK THERAPY.

Business Address: 289 MAIN STREET #6, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 713-8266.

Mailing Address: 477-985 ESTATES DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

TERI JACKSON, 477-985 ESTATES DRIVE, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/15/2019.

Signed: /s/ Teri Jackson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 15, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000132

(Expires: 5/07/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: R & S CABIN “N” LOT CLEAN UP.Business Address: 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020 County of Plumas.Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 108, CHESTER, CA 96020.

ROBERT NORDMAN, 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020; SADIE NORDMAN, 439 LASSEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/7/2019.

Signed: /s/ Robert Nordman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 7, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2019|

Request for Proposal:

Correctional Medical Director

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the Plumas County Correctional Facility, and the inmates which are held in that facility. Among the responsibilities of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is to provide quality, respectful medical services to the inmates of the facility.

The purpose for this Request for Proposal is to seek and enter into a contract with a Medical Director to oversee the medical services contractors.

Proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope by 5 p.m., May 30, 2019.

Submit proposals to: Jail Commander, Chad Hermann, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 2019|

Request for Proposal:

Correctional Nursing Services

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the Plumas County Correctional Facility, and the inmates which are held in that facility. Among the responsibilities of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is to provide quality, respectful medical services to the inmates of the facility.

The purpose for this Request for Proposal is to seek and enter into a contract with a professional nursing services contractor.

Proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope by 5 p.m., May 30, 2019.

Submit proposals to: Jail Commander, Chad Hermann, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 2019|

Request for Proposal:

Correctional Pharmaceutical Services

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for the Plumas County Correctional Facility, and the inmates which are held in that facility. Among the responsibilities of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is to provide quality, respectful pharmaceutical services to the inmates of the facility.

The purpose for this Request for Proposal is to seek and enter into a contract with a professional pharmaceutical services contractor.

Proposals should be submitted in a sealed envelope by 5 p.m., May 30, 2019.

Submit proposals to: Jail Commander, Chad Hermann, 1400 E. Main St., Quincy, CA 95971.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.6.20 Flooring. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.6.20 Flooring”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before July 15, 2019 and will be allotted 21 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than August 2, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at Chester Jr/Sr High School, 612 1st St, Chester, CA, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C15 in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.6.24.B Abatement: Flooring. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.6.24.B Abatement: Flooring”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to kevin@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 17, 2019 and will be allotted 14 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than July 1, 2019. There will be a mandatory pre-bid walk at Chester Jr/Sr High School, 612 1st St, Chester, CA, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: B-ASB licensure or its equivalent is required to perform the asbestos work on this project. DOSH registration must also be current.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 15, 22, 2019|

PLUMAS LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Local Agency Formation Commission that a public hearing will be held on June 10th 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Plumas County Board of Supervisor’s Chambers 520 Main Street, Quincy, California, regarding the following:

The Commission will consider adoption of the Final 2019-2020 budget. Any person may be heard regarding the increase, decrease, or omission of any item from the budget or for the inclusion of additional items. The proposed budget document will be available for review 5 days prior to the hearing on the Plumas LAFCO webpage and at the Plumas County Planning Dept., 555 Main St. Quincy, CA.

Please call or email LAFCo staff at (530) 283-7069 or Jennifer@pcateam.com for more information or visit the LAFCO webpage at www.plumaslafco.org to review the Executive Officer’s report.

LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION

JENNIFER STEPHENSON, EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 2019|

Notice of Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of Uncodified Urgency Ordinance

Pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 Imposing a Temporary Moratorium on the

Cultivation of Industrial Hemp in the Unincorporated Areas of Plumas County by the

Plumas County Board Of Supervisors

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the Board of Supervisors Chambers, Plumas County Courthouse, Room 308, 520 Main Street, Quincy, California:

Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of an Uncodified Urgency Ordinance Pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 Imposing a Temporary Moratorium on the Cultivation of Industrial Hemp in the Unincorporated Areas of Plumas County. During the term of the interim ordinance, including any extensions, no person or entity shall grow industrial hemp for any purposes within the unincorporated area of Plumas County and no County permit or approval of any type shall be issued therefor.

Additionally, during the interim ordinance, including any extensions hereto, “Established Agricultural Research Institutions” as defined in Food and Agriculture Code Section 81000, will similarly be prohibited from cultivating industrial hemp.

Cultivation of industrial hemp in violation of the prohibition in the interim ordinance will be a public nuisance that may be abated by any means available by law.

This public hearing is being held pursuant to Government Code Section 65090.

Written comments should be mailed or delivered to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, 520 Main Street, Room 309, Quincy, CA 95971.

For further information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 283-6300; email obayashi@pcsp.net.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 2019|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: QUINCY CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET.

Business Address: 269 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

QUINCY NATURAL FOODS, INC., 269 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by A Corporation.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2018-0000144.

Original Filing Date: 5/15/2018.

Signed: Aimee Chudy

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: May 14, 2019.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie Hagwood, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000136

(Expires: 5/10/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TRUMOHO, LLC.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (415) 203-3163.

Mailing Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.

BRENT BAILEY, 109 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; SEAN CONRY, 109 POPLAR VALLEY ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

State: CA AI#: 201908410381

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/10/2019.

Signed: /s/ Sean Conry.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 10, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 29, June, 5, 12, 2019|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2019-0000134

(Expires: 5/9/2024)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LET IT GROW GARDENS.

Business Address: 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95954, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9886.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 121, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

JEFF HAHN, 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956; LORI HAHN, 7981 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/9/2019.

Signed: /s/ Lori Hahn.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 9, 2019

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 29, June, 5, 12, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Elementary School and Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.5-6.1 Paving. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Facility Maintenance Projects at Chester Elementary School and Chester Jr/Sr High School – Bid Package PU2019.5-6.1 Paving”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to brandy@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 17, 2019 and will be allotted 41 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed no later than July 27, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at Chester Elementary School, 158 Aspen St, Chester, CA, at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General A / C-12 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 28, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St., Bid Package PU2019.3.23 Sitework: Concrete Paving/ AC Paving/ Railing. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above-stated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St., Bid Package PU2019.3.23 Sitework: Concrete Paving/ AC Paving/ Railing”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to brandy@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 17, 2019 and will be allotted 28 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed on or before July 14, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at 50 Church St, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California General A or B license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 28, 2019|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS CALLING FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas Unified School District (“District”), acting by and through its Board of Trustees, hereinafter referred to as the DISTRICT will receive up to, but not later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, sealed bids for the award of a contract for the Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St., Bid Package PU2019.3.21 Stained/Sealed Concrete. Bids shall be received at the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the abovestated time and place. Responses must be sealed and clearly marked “Rehabilitation of the District Office at 50 Church St., Bid Package PU2019.3.21 Stained/Sealed Concrete”. Facsimile copies of the bid will not be accepted.

Each bid must conform and be responsive to this Notice to Contractors, the Information for Bidders, and all other documents comprising the pertinent Contract Documents. All interested parties may obtain a copy of the bid package from the Plumas Unified School District office located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 or via email request to brandy@crmgroupca.com

The successful bidder shall commence work on or before June 17, 2019 and will be allotted 21 calendar days to complete this bid package. All work shall be completed on or before July 7, 2019. There will be a pre-bid walk at 50 Church St, at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

In contracts involving expenditures in excess of $25,000.00, the successful bidder shall file a payment bond issued by an admitted Surety authorized to conduct business in California, in the form set forth in the Contract Documents. A payment bond may be required for contracts involving smaller expenditures at the option of the District.

All forms must be completed, signed, and returned with the bid. The contract award will be based on the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. The lowest bid shall be the lowest total of the bid prices on the base contract. Minority, women, and disabled veteran contractors are encouraged to submit bids.

The contract is for a public work. Contractor and any subcontractor shall pay all workers on the project at least the general prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (“DIR”) pursuant to Labor Code section 1770 et seq. Prevailing wage rates are available from the District or online at: www.dir.ca.gov.

No contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal or awarded a contract for public work unless currently registered with the DIR pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.

Each bidder shall be a licensed contractor at the time the bid pursuant to the Business and Professions Code and such license(s) shall remain in active and good standing for the duration of the contract. The bidder shall be licensed in one or more the following classifications: California C61 / D6 license in good standing.

Signed: D. Kevin Nolen, Construction Manager for

PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

1446 East Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

May 22, 28, 2019|