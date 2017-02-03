Business Scene for the week of 2/1/17

JOINS THE DUPONT TEAM

Breanne Olsen has joined the team at DuPont Power Tools in Quincy. She is an office assistant and bookkeeper for the family-owned and operated business. When she is not working or attending school, Breanne’s 2-year-old daughter Addilynn keeps her plenty busy. For those not familiar with the Lawrence Street business, the selection of power sports products is second to none. That includes the full line of Polaris and Artic Cat snowmobiles and the entire line of Polaris rangers. They also service and sell wood, lawn and garden and related power equipment featuring name brands that include Stihl and Honda. Oh, did I forget to mention they carry Triton trailers too?

NEIGHBORS BAR-B-QUE REOPENS

After a winter break, owners Bryan and Stephanie Sprague are reopening Neighbors Bar-B-Que, the famous restaurant that is known by locals for putting the community of Cromberg back on the map! Their daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Kyle Miller, are returning for the restaurant’s sixth season and are excited to once again serve their award-winning bread pudding, outrageously popular old fashioned fried chicken on Sunday and, of course, their mouth-watering barbequed ribs and pulled pork sandwiches. Currently, you will find them open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner.

ADOPT A PET FEE FREE THIS MONTH

On a mission to empty their cages, Melissa Bishop and the staff at Plumas County Animal Shelter on Mill Creek Road in Quincy want you to know you can adopt a pet fee-free this month. She offered a special thanks to the Chester Animals in Need group who are covering the cost of the adoption fees. The have a selection of dogs and cats just waiting to find a new home — could that home be yours?

DANCE PERFORMANCE FEB. 1

Rhythm & Grace Dance Studio is holding the Share the Love Dance Revue on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Town Hall Theatre in Quincy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 6 p.m.

CHILDREN’S DENTAL HEALTH SPECIAL

Arthur Abordo, DDS, and his team of dental professionals at Chester Family Dentistry are celebrating National Children’s Dental Health month with a special, albeit important offer. In February they are offering a child’s dental checkup special that includes cleaning, fluoride, x-rays and a thorough exam for just $65, a savings of $145 off what normally would cost $210. Call his office on Laurel Lane across from the post office today for an appointment, 258-2201.

ANNIVERSARY KUDOS TO ALL …

Nic Beddoe celebrates his fifth year as an independent agent for State Farm Insurance. He started his career with the insurance company in 2009 and became a corporate State Farm agent intern in 2011. Nic opened his own office as in 2012 where he writes auto, home, life, health and business insurance for clients in Eastern Plumas County and the Tahoe Basin and is also licensed in Nevada. He also represents State Farm Bank assisting clients with their home mortgage and banking needs. Nic and his wife Larissa and their children live in Graeagle.

SUPER BOWL PARTY AT NAKOMA

Wear your lucky jersey and bring your linebacker appetite as the Nakoma Resort at Gold Mountain kicks off its first-ever big game party Sunday, Feb. 5. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., it’s a full day of football, food, drinks, games and prizes!

FOUR DAYS LEFT TO SAVE BIG!

This Saturday, Feb. 4, is the last day to take advantage of the year-end clearance sale taking place at the Quincy Hot Spot. The have discounted the price on virtually everything in the store, including furniture, home décor, gift items and garden accessories. Only items not marked down are the stoves and the hearth and stove accessories. As I’ve said before, if you’ve not seen all DeeDee and Don have to offer in their store, you really should check it out!

A TIP WORTH SHARING

It’s not always easy to be enthusiastic, especially when it seems like you’re the only one with more work than you think you could possibly handle.

Sometimes life, work, family or activities can drain your energy. However, we can keep our enthusiasm at a high. The following strategies should help keep you motivated:

Be enthusiastic. Many times, we condition ourselves to be negative. We are afraid of being viewed as being overly enthusiastic or unrealistic. Some believe this will soften the blow of any problems or difficult situations that come along. Yet, by simply being enthusiastic, it eventually becomes real. Others pick up on enthusiasm, become excited themselves, and then give their enthusiasm back. It becomes a beautiful circle of energy.

Don’t criticize, condemn or complain. And don’t put up with people who do. Another person’s negativity affects your own. It becomes a negative, ongoing cycle that is easy to begin, but can be difficult to come out of. Don’t fall for it from the beginning. Consciously decide to generate enthusiasm.