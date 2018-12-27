49th Quincy Community Christmas Sing rings in the holidays with music

Moving songs of holiday joy rang out in the marble halls of the Plumas County Courthouse on Dec. 9 when the Soroptimist International of Quincy members sponsored the 49th annual Community Christmas Sing.

Rev. Andrew Davis of the Community United Methodist Church emceed the festive event and welcomed approximately 100 people as they filled the Quincy landmark building whose acoustics are cherished.

There was a bustle of anticipation and many hugs of recognition broke out in the spacious lobby as the performers readied and musicians tuned their instruments.

Once the program was underway, soloists wowed and amazed, choral groups sang their hearts out with twinkling eyes and big smiles, and the crowd sang along to time-treasured jingles and classics using the lyric sheets provided once again by Feather Publishing Co.

John Probst served as the song leader for the event and the carol selections were all major crowd pleasers. Alice King reprised her role as the delightful main accompanist on piano and violinist Marty Walters received roars of applause for her beautiful playing.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints choir opened the celebration with their much-loved melodies and holiday cheer. A duet by Jodi Beynon and Penny Berry followed, charming the listeners with flute and acoustic guitar.

Singers from the popular Community United Methodist Church choir performed lovely renditions of several happy holiday favorites. Then soprano soloist Suzan Leonhardt Mah brought the crowd to a hushed, reverent silence with her heart-rending performance of “Oh, Holy Night.” Even the babies were rapt and quiet.

The program also included selections by Jennifer Probst and a stunning blues harmonica rendition of “Silent Night” by local favorite Johnny Walker who more than did justice to the song that was written two centuries ago this year.

At the conclusion of the event, the audience gave Rev. Davis and the artists a warm, hearty round of applause and happy faces filled the room as people made their way out into the crisp December air, hugging one another and extending their best wishes for happy holidays, peace on earth and goodwill toward men.