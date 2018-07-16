The local American Legion color guard leads the annual Taylorsville 4th of July parade. News 4th of July Taylorsville style July 16, 2018July 12, 2018 Staff 0 Comments This year’s Indian Valley Roping and Riding Club queen — Rylie Botts. The 2018 Rodeo Queen Rylie Botts, left, rides beside last year’s queen Faith Ann Cassol. No deviled eggs from this chicken — just candy and a great costume. Atlas bends at the knees rather than shrugs — a memorable marcher in the Taylorsville 4th of July Parade. The Kingdon family’s winning float is a flatbed sandbox of sand and red, white and blue. Possibly the most inventive float — a Greek mythology theme complete with gods, goddesses and Pegasus the winged horse. The Hardgraves’ 1910 stagecoach, driven by tractor in lieu of horses, gets its first parade since the restoration earlier this summer. Frontier Day will be held Aug. 25, and participants marching in the parade remind folks to come back to Taylorsville on the day. Some floats went beyond candy throwing to hot dog distributing and celebrating the California District 48 baseball win for 8- to 10-year- olds. The Indian Valley Riding and Roping Club brandish the California Republic and American flags during the 4th of July Parade in Taylorsville. Photos by Maggie Wells