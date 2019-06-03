80 and still going strong

Family members from across the country gathered at the Wildwood Center in Chester on May 18 to say “Happy Birthday” to Carolyn Steurer. The gathering was planned to be a “belated” party due to the distances some had to travel. From left: Carolyn Steurer, daughter Kim Mays (Huntersville, North Carolina), daughter Lisa Lopez (Simi Valley) and son Rob Worthington (Klamath Falls, Oregon). She also had relatives come in from Wyoming and Tennessee. With lots of planning and help from Steurer’s local friends they put together an exciting and heartfelt tribute to their mom.