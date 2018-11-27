A handmade holiday event offers local art, crafts, gifts

Artists and crafters from the Quincy area invite everyone to a special holiday art boutique in Meadow Valley on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The inaugural event, called A Handmade Holiday, will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6626 Bucks Lake Road, the home of Wendy Deocampo, owner of Meadow Valley Botanicals.

Also featured will be Bobbie Linford, Elliptical Sunrise, Manifest Station Studio and Wilde Iris Art.

“I wanted to create this event so people can get a head start on their Christmas shopping with one-of-a-kind local gifts,” said Deocampo. “It also gives folks a chance to meet and support local and independent artists, designers, and crafters.”

Bobbie Linford

Watercolor artist Bobbie Linford, of Indian Falls, creates paintings in a variety of formats, from large framed pieces to postcards. Her style is by turns realistic and whimsical, and often features local plants and wildlife.

Elliptical Sunrise

Ingrid Burke crafts items for her Meadow Valley business, Elliptical Sunrise, using recycled and repurposed materials. Products include candles made of reclaimed wax, magnets and pushpins made from recycled glass and repurposed images and gift tags made from recycled greeting cards..

Manifest Station Studio

Tin cans are up-cycled with a welding torch into lighting fixtures and luminaries by Presley Sundberg of Quincy, “turning trash into treasure.” From tealight holders to large lampshades, her Manifest Station Studio products are each unique and designed freehand.

Meadow Valley Botanicals

Using plants and herbs from her Meadow Valley garden and milk from her goats, Wendy Deocampo creates soaps, lotions, herbal tea blends, tinctures, salves, and more.

With Meadow Valley Botanicals, she seeks to encourage sustainable living, as well as health and wellness through plant medicine and natural products.

Wilde Iris Art

Using original hand-carved designs, Marcie Wilde creates unique hand-printed items in her Quincy studio. Wilde Iris Art products often feature natural scenes and include greeting cards with hand tinting, canvas bags, prayer flags and apparel.A Handmade Holiday will also include treats and libations, and a special drawing to benefit survivors of the Camp Fire. For more information, call Deocampo, 927-7344.

