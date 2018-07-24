ABFP host dinner fundraiser

The Almanor Basin Food Pantry is hosting its fourth annual pantry fundraising dinner at Carol’s Prattville Café on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Carol’s Prattville Café is located at 2932 Almanor Drive West.

Tickets can be reserved for the culinary event at $60 per couple or $35 for an individual. Details on where to purchase tickets will be announced in the coming days.

The dinner will be a combination of international dishes representing several countries. Everyone in attendance for the meal will receive a “passport” when they arrive that will list entrees, salads and desserts.

Also planned during the celebrations will be live music, a silent auction and a drawing.

For the silent auction portion of the festivities, people can write down an amount they want to bid for an item or they can instead decide to pay the “buy it now” price.

Pantry needs donations

Residents within the communities that ring the Lake Almanor Basin, including Chester, Hamilton Branch, east shore area, Canyon Dam, West Almanor, Prattville and residents living along the west shore are eligible for food assistance with some form of identification and/or a utility bill with their address on it.

Although about 80 percent of the food that’s received at the pantry is donated and purchased through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, board members continue to actively pursue community monetary support, to help pay the rent at the new pantry location, as well as for liability insurance, utilities and for additional food items they need to purchase in order to provide well-rounded, balanced food bags.

The pantry welcomes donated food items that have not expired, but prefers cash donations because they can get more value in the purchase of food using cash.

For example, a donated box of cereal may cost $3 at the grocery store, but for that same $3, the pantry can purchase 18 boxes of the same cereal through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

To donate or volunteer at the pantry and to provide other needed functions, and for more information on the fundraising dinner at Carol’s Café in Prattville, call board president Pam Mashburn at 284-1304.

Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1445, Chester, CA., 96020, made out to Almanor Basin Food Pantry or ABFP.

The pantry, located at 386 A Main St., formally Mt. Methodist Child Care Center, is open on the first and third Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The next distribution day is Saturday, July 21.