Adopt a pet fee-free during February

During February, dogs and cats currently housed at the Plumas County Animal Shelter can be adopted fee-free, according to the facility’s supervisor Melissa Bishop.

The adoption fees in February will be paid by the Chester Animals in Need group, Bishop said. She added that with their financial help this is a perfect time to “empty the shelter” by finding these dogs and cats new homes.

You can get more information and view the available pets on their website: petfinder.com or by calling 283-3673. The shelter is located on Mill Creek Road in East Quincy.