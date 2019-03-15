Adult basketball championship winner: Mohawk

Basketball players from Plumas County have been playing all season for love of the game and the winner of the season rose to the top Feb. 16 at a playoff game in Quincy on the high school court at 10:30 a.m.

Quincy’s team took on the Mohawk players and lost by a score of 69-46. “There is no Rec Dept. in Portola,” said Mohawk team player Matt Compton. “We just put a team together and play through the Central Plumas Rec. Department.”

Adult basketball is a program that begins in December every year and finishes in February. Games are played on Saturday’s at Quincy High. Each team gets seven games in which seeding for the final two playoff weeks is determined.

“This year we had five adult teams … one from Portola, one from Greenville and three from Quincy,” said Central Plumas Park and Recreation Supervisor Kyle Stone. “About 50 participants in all.”

Watching the championship game Feb. 16 was a relaxing experience. The rules seemed more lax, the players didn’t seem nervous and the game appeared to be a match of skills more than mentality, but that’s what it looked like from the sidelines.

“This adult basketball season was a very successful one,” said Stone. “All of the teams came out and played hard every Saturday, but most importantly everybody involved had a great time and it was a lot of fun.”

It’s nice to know that sport challenges don’t have to end after high school or college and that Plumas County has provided healthy alternatives to watching a game on TV or online surfing.

“Congratulations to Mohawk for taking home the league title! All of the teams will surely be out to get them next year,” said Stone. “I’d also like to thank PUSD and the QHS administration for working with us to provide access to the QHS gym for our league.”