Friday, May 31, 2019
Plumas County News

From left, Rich Dengler, Doug Neal, Bob Michael, John Crotty, Gil Serrano, George Hormel and Ray Pallari. Front from left, Steve Flemming, Brett Hurff, Robert Gonzales and Neal Carter. Photos submitted

Sports 

AFA helps out at FRC hatchery

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor
The finished product at the FRC fish hatchery: rock spread, berry brush removed — a nice job by AFA volunteers.

Feather River College has been raising browns for Lake Almanor,” said John Crotty of the Almanor Fishing Association.

FRC Hatchery Director Adam Fuller needed some ground cleanup work done. “Rick Joy of Joy Engineering donated 20 yards of drain rock and Almanor Fishing Association volunteers cleaned and spread the rock,” said Crotty.

The volunteers converged at the college hatchery site on May 14 to accomplish the task. “Hats off to this group of men,” said Crotty. “A job well done.”

Getting to the work at hand are Gil Serrano, left, and Doug Neal.

