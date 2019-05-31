AFA helps out at FRC hatchery

Feather River College has been raising browns for Lake Almanor,” said John Crotty of the Almanor Fishing Association.

FRC Hatchery Director Adam Fuller needed some ground cleanup work done. “Rick Joy of Joy Engineering donated 20 yards of drain rock and Almanor Fishing Association volunteers cleaned and spread the rock,” said Crotty.

The volunteers converged at the college hatchery site on May 14 to accomplish the task. “Hats off to this group of men,” said Crotty. “A job well done.”