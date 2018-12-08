Almanor churches host Thanksgiving dinner for evacuees

With many of the folks that were displaced by the Camp Fire ending up in Chester and with Thanksgiving right around the corner, Almanor resident Debbie LaPage thought it would be a gesture of Christian love to host a Thanksgiving dinner for them and their families.

After consulting with leadership at the Mt. Lassen Community Church and the Lake Almanor Community Church it was quickly decided to join forces and put on a dinner for all those affected by the fire.

At 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the doors of the Chester Memorial Hall opened to welcome all our guests from the Paradise/Camp Fire area.

About 75 to 80 people came to enjoy a home-cooked turkey dinner with all the traditional trimmings, including a myriad of desserts that would satisfy almost any craving.

Thanks to the efforts of Plumas County Supervisor Sherrie Thrall, LAACC President Susan Bryner and officials from the Red Cross, the dinner was also used as another venue to offer additional resource materials.

Red Cross volunteer and Government Liaison Eddy Henderson pointed out a large supply of materials, including water, clean-up kits, comfort kits, tools and snacks available for the evacuees.

Many of these families are in the process of relocating to larger, more efficient and more comprehensive shelters in the Butte County area where their long-term needs can better be met.

Kudos go out to the Chester/Lake Almanor community businesses and residents for stepping up in a generous outpouring of support for the many victims of the Camp Fire tragedy.