An artisan trail around Sierra Valley

The wind made a gorgeous sky above Lemon Canyon Ranch in Sierraville. Flinda France of Sharkey France Ranch sports 85-year-old chaps worn by her husband's aunt in the photograph to her left during the Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail event Sept. 29. Photos by Meg Upton Warren Bingham demonstrates how to use an apple press outside the Vinton Grange Hall with John Colberg. Safe from the wind, Presley Sundberg explains the process she uses to make recycled tin lanterns at the Goodwin Ranch. Rand Nash of Sierra Valley Boatworks explains the process of building a kayak on a model kayak during Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail. FRC Culinary Academy students Marie Garcia (left) and Kyler Williams sell student-prepared lunches of pulled pork sandwiches at Sierra Valley Farms. FRC's culinary jail program baked cookies for the event and FRC student Coulter Ross sells them along the Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail. Jeanne Baur Tansey discusses that she learned to basket weave four years ago and shows off what she's accomplished in that time. Lil' Meg's Pumpkin Patch welcomes visitors to the Sierra Valley Art and Ag Trail, and autumn to Beckwourth, on Sept. 29.