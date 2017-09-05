Annual Chester Patriot Day ceremony on 9/11

Each year, on Sept. 11, the Blue Star Moms host a Patriot Day remembrance ceremony at the Chester Veterans Memorial at the Truman Collins Sports Complex on Meadow Brook Loop.

The event begins at 7 a.m. with words of remembrance by Blue Star President Gina Pixler, Pastor Terry Johnson and the American Legion, with a Color Guard from Boy Scout Troop 36.

The service concludes after a moment of silent remembrance and the U.S. flag is lowered to half-staff.

Patriot Day is recognized by U.S. law as the official day of remembrance for the tragic loss of life that was the result of the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Chester remembrance is held at the Veterans Memorial due to the kinship of those lost on 9/11 with veterans lost serving their country and because many 9/11 casualties were veterans themselves.

The folks that gather each year to honor the 9/11 victims have stressed many times how important it is to them to keep the promise America made after this national tragedy as articulated by President George Bush in his “Ground Zero” speech following the attack.

“We will never forget.”