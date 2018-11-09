Annual fall dinner tonight

Due to the power outage, the Quincy United Methodist Church Fall Dinner was postponed yesterday, but is on for today. Tickets are available at the door starting at 3:30 p.m. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. or you can pick up a takeout dinner. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children, 13 and under; and $5 for students with a valid student identification card. The dinner includes turkey, dressing and all the trimmings, including pie for dessert.