Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Classic cars line the airstrip side by side with a variety of planes Sept. 9 at the Rotary Club of Portola’s annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast. Photos by Lauren Westmoreland

News 

Annual fly-in soars at Nervino

Lauren Westmoreland, Staff Writer