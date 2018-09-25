Classic cars line the airstrip side by side with a variety of planes Sept. 9 at the Rotary Club of Portola’s annual Fly-In Pancake Breakfast. Photos by Lauren Westmoreland News Annual fly-in soars at Nervino September 25, 2018September 26, 2018 Lauren Westmoreland, Staff Writer The Rotary Club of Portola demonstrates service above self with a smile as volunteers man cooking stations to keep the popular breakfast fresh and hot as attendees stream through the entrance. From left, Van Vanderveen, Bill Tantau, Elizabeth Cruse and Nora Shelton. Children rush to the brightly colored bounce house, shucking off shoes in their hurry to enjoy the fun. Code Bluegrass, a fan favorite, returns to play another year at the Fly-In Pancake Breakfast. From left, Carol Camby on bass, Bob Camby on fiddle, Chris Stanton on banjo, Laura Ashkin on the dobro and Cindy Gray on guitar. The Portola Junior/Senior High School JV volleyball team strikes a pose in between assisting guests in a variety of ways. Back row from left: head coach Caitlyn Chan, assistant coach Christina Silva, Justine Rapacito, Olivia Fragiacomo, Micaela Coronado, (back) Amirra Evans, Bryana Burger, Mary Sheridan, Abby Klemesrud, Alicia Manning and Sydney Burrit. Charity Rogers is in front. Flinda France, president of the Plumas-Sierra Cattlewomen, and Marjorie Logan, vice-president, strike a pose with homemade treats, with Logan also serving as spokeswoman for a nearby hanging quilt. The Cattlewomen hand stitch a quilt each year and raffle it to raise funds for Plumas-Sierra students going to the agricultural industry. Rotarians Gloria LaPlante, left, and Angela Haick cheerfully greet attendees, selling tickets to a hot breakfast and a good time. Anyone up for a gin fizz? Drinks masters Jo Coltrane, left, and Renee Hermann are bundled against the brisk morning and ready to fill orders. The annual fly-in pancake breakfast is a hit, with tables filling rapidly and happy conversation floating through the air in the hangar. Portola Rotary Club President Kristin Schiavone gives thanks to all who support the event and holding up U.S. flags as Captain Bob Frank of Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District assists in leading the Pledge of Allegiance, with all standing and hats removed around the room. The RE/MAX hot air balloon returns for another year, giving excited children and the young at heart rides into the clear blue sky. Mark Smith of RE/MAX Mountain Living loves bringing the balloon out to show one and all the science behind thermodynamics. The RE/MAX hot air balloon catches the eye as attendees wander amongst shining classic cars at Nervino Airport in Beckwourth, with many commenting on the beautiful weather.