ARPD directors discuss logistics for upcoming programs

The Almanor Recreation and Park District Board of Directors met for its regular meeting May 13 to discuss upcoming programs and to go over new district business, including approval of the minutes for April, field maintenance for Chester Little League play and other sports activities.

ARPD volunteer Carlos Espana gave a brief presentation on progress in finding funding for additional recreational options for community members and youth.

The ARPD is still in need of a board member to fill a vacant seat. Interested parties can call or email the rec district office to apply.

Treasurer’s report

Treasurer Susan Espana went over the Cash Reconciliation Report for the month ending April 30, showing that the district had cash-on-hand in the amount of $56,594.50.

This balance includes the remaining funds from the capital improvements grant ARPD received last fall.

To date, the district has replaced the HVAC system, resealed the field parking lot, made necessary roof repairs, replaced the flooring, obtained additional dog waste stations, and just purchased a new concession shed for the field. The remaining funds will be used to purchase an additional storage shed to replace the one next to the office.

“We seem to be doing pretty well,” said Espana, pointing to the handout listing revenue and expense line items in the ARPD Profit & Loss Budget report from July through May year to date.

“Obviously a big chunk of our revenue will come in June and July,” from Mile High 100 bike ride registration fees and sponsorships and from the Fourth of July Fun Run.

A motion was made by director Shane Bergmann to approve the treasurer’s report, which passed by a quorum of board members.

Fun Run update

A new route for the 40th annual Classic Fourth of July Fun Run & Walk has been established for this year that promises to be just as challenging as the prior course that ran along Main Street and through the Collins Pine Forest, said event organizer Bergmann.

There should be plenty of parking at the new site for the estimated 600-plus runners who typically participate in the run, he said.

Bergmann said he is in the process of getting the new route certified, and expects to receive permitting soon.

Additional details on the Fun Run and route change along Stover (Old Ski Hill Road) will be forthcoming in the coming weeks.

New fence purchase

The ARPD has purchased a new green mesh home run fence to replace the old one, which will be installed in time for next season.

Members of the community donated nearly $900 toward the $2,100 cost, and the ARPD board is grateful to Troy Dunkert for his efforts in heading up the fundraising efforts.

Plans are underway to design a plaque recognizing the names of donors that could possibly be attached to the backstop behind home plate.

Field maintenance

Field Maintenance Supervisor Dan Smith requested monies from the maintenance budget needed for fertilizer, seed and for soil to patch holes in the sports field, which the board granted.

Smith also mentioned that repairs are needed for the large commercial-size riding mower used to keep the fields mowed, which won’t go into reverse.

The next monthly meeting of the ARPD board will be Monday, June 10, at 6 p.m., in the district headquarters building on 101 Meadowbrook Loop in Chester.

Any person with a disability that requires an accommodation in order to participate in the public meeting may make a request for auxiliary aides or services by calling the ARPD office at 258-2562 or in writing to the district at ARPD, P.O. Box 325, Chester, CA 96020 or arpd01@frontier.com a minimum of seven days in advance of the regular meeting.

Mile High 100 bike ride

One of the agenda items covered by ARPD board members at the May 13 regular meeting concerned the logistics of coordinating the various aspects of putting on the Mile High 100 bike-riding event.

Now in its 37th year, the annual biking extravaganza is scheduled for June 15 (the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend).

Treasurer Susan Espana told the board that she had suggested to Mile High 100 Event Director Randy Robbins, an avid cyclist and president of the nonprofit Susanville Area Bicycle Association (SABA), that there be two separate volunteer crews, one the Friday night before the ride, to manage the equipment, food and to set-up a tent and tables at the starting location at the ARPD building in Chester, and two additional volunteers to provide registration duties for riders at Bodfish Bicycles & Quiet Mountain Sports at 149 Main St. in downtown Chester, Friday, June 14, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Riders can also register early Saturday morning, June 15, from 6 to 7 a.m., at the ARPD Office next to the Truman Collins Sports Complex near Chester Park.

Parking is available on-site at the Truman Collins Sports Complex and at Chester Park.

Proceeds from this eventare invested in organizing and creating recreation in the Almanor Basin and support Almanor Recreation and Park District’s youth sports programs, and Trails Around the Lake planning.

The ARPD-sponsored Mile High 100 is noted for a wonderfully scenic experience, where riders can choose from three separate courses, including the 108-mile Century Ride ($85), consisting of bicyclists enjoying spectacular views of Mt. Lassen as they ride around Lake Almanor and through Indian Valley, with an elevation gain of 3,200; the 56-mile long Metric Century route ($65) has riders with an elevation gain of 1,500 feet as they take in the entire Lake Almanor Basin; and finally, the Half Metric ($55), providing a more leisurely 33-mile trek around the blue jewel of Lake Almanor, with picturesque mountain vistas and forested scenes with an easy climb of no more than 600 feet.

The bike ride provides a day of fun and healthy exercise, with routes taking in the majestic views of Warner Valley, Lake Almanor basin and Indian Valley.

Riders are treated well with local merchants providing food at rest stops, plus goodie bags are provided to participants.

For Century Riders, a delicious and healthy catered luncheon is provided in Taylorsville by Young’s Market. Last year the homemade taco bar was a huge hit, said Espana.

After the ride back tothe starting point, all participants will receive a lunch provided by Paisan’s Italian Food Truck.

Visitors to the event may purchase a meal for $15 if desired.

Pre-registration for the Mile High 100 bike ride can be made online at milehigh100.com or bikereg.com/mile-high-100 . Riders who pre-register will receive T-shirts on the day of the event. Register before June 9 to guarantee you get a shirt.Women’s sizes are also available this year.

Volunteers are needed for the Mile High event. To volunteer, contact Event Director Randy Robbins at milehighcentury@gmail.com. Robbins said he is especially in need of an additional team to drive a Support And Gear (SAG) vehicle.