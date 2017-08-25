Autopsy rules out foul play

The autopsy and toxicology reports have been completed and shared with the family of Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake, the Woodland woman who went missing near Feather River Park Resort in Graeagle on June 4. Her body was discovered June 13.

“The investigation into the death of Terry Blake has been concluded,” Sheriff Greg Hagwood said Aug. 25. “A definitive cause and manner of death have been established, which definitively ruled out foul play.”

Hagwood said foul play had been ruled out fairly early in the investigation and the “results of the toxicology and autopsy confirmed that.” He declined to state the cause of death out of respect for her and her family, but said that she did not drown.

Blake, 58, and her family had been staying at the resort when she left on her own to go fishing on a Sunday afternoon. When she failed to return four hours later, her family notified the Sheriff’s Office and the search began. Her car was located almost immediately, but it would be nine days before her body was found in vegetation near the edge of the river about three-quarters of a mile from her vehicle.