AVCSD ponders selling some land

Members of the American Valley Community Services District Board of Directors are trying to decide what they should do with 6 1/2 acres of flat land in East Quincy.

In previous years East Quincy Services District leased the property to High Sierra Music Festival organizers for recreational vehicle camping for $5,000. This is the first year the consolidated district has been involved. The property has been available to High Sierra since 2003.

In emails to General Manager Jim Doohan, organizers again asked for a contract to rent the site for the 2019 July event.

Festival organizers promote the venue as a four-day family-focused music and camping event. The main event is centered at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds, but organizers traditionally rent additional sites for camping and parking.

While Director Mike Beatty stood firm with his opinion that he doesn’t believe AVCSD should be in the land rental business, other directors weren’t so sure.

Director Doug Ely pointed out that the annual event is a major source of income to Quincy and Plumas County. The festival is celebrating 29 years, much of that time spent in Plumas County. The event traditionally attracts 10,000 attendees or more, as well as musicians and staff.

Director Bill Martin said that the former East Quincy Community Services District looked at using the land as a solar farm. The decision was made to back off from further planning when consolidation efforts became so demanding between EQSD and Quincy Community Services District.

Martin said, “I have no particular interest in trying to preserve this land for a solar array.”

Martin stated that he agreed with Beatty that the district shouldn’t be in the land business.

Next, directors discussed whether they should keep the property or sell it. Director Kathy Felker pointed out that there is a well on the site that could be of future value to the district.

While the notion that AVCSD shouldn’t be renting land, it was during the summer following the music fest, that property owners adjacent to that site complained to directors.

Those people complained that RVs blocked their meadow view, generators made noise, and following the festival the male property owner got into a fight with a man sent to move an RV.

This discussion led to what would happen to the land should they sell it. If High Sierra purchased the property, problems could continue for neighbors. It was pointed out that the land is zoned for industrial and a housing development on Lee Road somehow popped up in the middle of the area zoned otherwise.

At length, it was suggested that directors continue with the High Sierra lease for one more year and notify them that the property might go up for sale in the future.