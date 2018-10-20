Badgers win first match, ever

The Badgers won the first sports match in Plumas Charter School history by a score of 3-1 on Oct. 3 when they faced the Herlong Vikings. Individual game scores tell the story.

PCS won the first game with 28 points to Herlong’s 26 in a match that included 6 tense game point serves struggling for the winning 2-point lead. That must have been a real nail-biter.

The Vikings came out on top in game two, winning 25-19, but the Badgers would not be held down though and rallied to come back with a 25-17 win to take the lead.

The PCS girls proceeded to polish off the Herlong team in another close, but final game, winning 25-21. History made, the girls boast the first PCS sports victory, ever.

Plumas Charter School started team sports last year with girls’ volleyball and followed with boys’ basketball in the winter. In earlier years, a few charter school students had become members of local high school teams of Greenville and Quincy, such as Andrew Bagley who wrestled for the Trojans.

As PCS launched their own sports program, gaining basic experience in the game was the premium lesson. Toward that goal, those first two PCS teams began participating in a couple of tournaments and a small handful of selected games to learn the art of team sports.

In the 2017 maiden launch of sport teams at Plumas Charter, seven girls made up the first volleyball team. Katelyn Johns stepped up as the head volleyball coach with the help of Athletic Director Patrick Joseph, who also doubled as team photographer.

PCS had not yet selected a mascot so they were referred to in the sports section as “The Scholars.” The girls gained experience and had fun while demonstrating good sportsmanship as underdogs. “There spirits were high, and the effort was there,” said Johns in year one.

Later in that winter, 11 boys showed up on the court as the Plumas Charter basketball team. A wink into the season, the Badger was chosen as the team mascot and the boys showed up in bright electric green team décor to announce the choice to their opponents. They displayed strength and perseverance on the court in tournaments and games led by head coach Sue Weber and assistant Roy DaVeiga.

Now here we are in 2018 with volleyball team number two boasting 13 Badger members. Three players are seasoned originals from the inaugural team.

Head coach Katelyn Johns returns at the helm again with the help and support of Athletic Director Patrick Joseph.

The final game of the PCS volleyball season was Oct. 10 in Paradise against the Cougars. Go Badgers!