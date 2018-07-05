Be on the lookout
Portola area residents received a Code Red Alert early this morning warning them to be on the lookout for a parolee: Anthony Workman, a 5’11” 210 lb. white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing grey pants, has tattoos and is possibly armed. He had assaulted a US Forest Service employee near Grizzly Road. As of 10 a.m. this morning he remains at large.
2 thoughts on “Be on the lookout”
Would be very helpful to have a photo published.
If you have access to Facebook just search his name, he has about 3 fbook pages. He’s the first 2 or 3 pages I believe.