Behavioral Health seeks community input

Plumas County Behavioral Health would like your feedback and input for the Plumas County MHSA (Mental Health Services Act) Annual Update to address what the department is doing right and how it can improve access, services and programs that will benefit local communities.

Staff at Behavioral Health has set up four dates for members of each of the local communities to join Behavioral Health for dinner and a community meeting. Community members can share ideas on how mental health services can be improved. Dinner will be provided and there will random drawings for prizes.

The community meetings will held in the following locations:

Portola:

Tuesday, March 19

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Portola Wellness Center

280 E. Sierra Ave. (Hwy. 70)

Quincy:

Tuesday, March 26

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Quincy Library meeting room, 445 Jackson St.

Greenville:

Thursday, March 28

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Greenville Wellness Center

414 Main St.

Chester:

Tuesday, April 2

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chester Wellness Center

372 Main St. (Hwy. 37)

To confirm your place for dinner, contact Aimee Heaney, Plumas County MHSA coordinator, prior to the meeting date at 283-6307, ext. 1016 or [email protected].