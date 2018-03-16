Big crowds expected Sunday for longboards

The Plumas Ski Club is hoping for a Miracle March, along with many avid longboarding enthusiasts, as the final date for the “world famous” Longboard Races approaches Sunday, March 18.

With about 2 feet of snow blanketing the Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl, and more snow predicted for the week ahead, the races are planned and ready to go.

Of course, this will all be determined by the capricious whim of Mother Nature, so event organizers are hoping for the best, with two races thus far cancelled due to a lack of snow.

“We’re just hoping that the snow holds up,” Glenn Bardet joked. “We’re expecting big crowds — everyone is really pumped up from last year’s season.”

Organizers plan on live music by the Lost Sierra Ramblers, beer on tap from local Brewing Lair, and food and hot cocoa by the Plumas Ski Club.

Sport Success also plans to attend in a morning ski/sled day for students attending C. Roy Carmichael Elementary School on the rope tow hill, according to Don Fregulia, Jr.

Races are set to start at high noon, with drawings for brackets starting at 11:30 a.m.

Plumas Ski Club expects this race to draw a large crowd, with a potential delegation from the International Ski History Association, as well as CBS13’s own John Bartell.

Period costumes are encouraged for racers and attendees alike, and according to the Ski Club, if all goes to plan, there is potential for a shuttle to transport event attendees from Longboards Restaurant up to the Johnsville Historic Ski Bowl from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Being featured in Powder magazine last season really drew a lot of attention from the public,” Bardet noted. “We’re pumped!” For more information, visit plumasskiclub.org.