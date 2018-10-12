Births for the week of 10/10/18

Paisley Jane Dembosz

Paisley Jane Dembosz was born to Ashley and Kyle Dembosz of Auburn on Aug. 7, 2018, at 10:07 a.m. at Sutter Medical Center in Roseville.

Paisley weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Laura and J.D. Blesse, of Quincy, and Darrell and Carrie Stevenson, of Camino.

Paternal grandparents are Barbara and Tom McDonald, of Placerville, and Steve Dembosz, of Quincy.

Great-grandparents are Charlotte Smith and Nancy Dembosz, both of Quincy, and Helen Stevenson, of Graeagle.