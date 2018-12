Elena Ann Kaumans

Elena Ann Kaumans was born to Jessica Banks and Ryan Kaumans, of Meadow Valley, on Nov. 19, 2018, at 2:47 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Elena weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20.25 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Debra Banks of Portola.

Paternal grandparents are Greg and Christine Kaumans of Quincy.

Great-grandparents are Doug and Ann Renz, of Foresthill; and Dale and Barbara Kaumans, of Lafayette.