Births for the week of 12/19/18

Jackson Howard Haselton

Jackson Howard Haselton was born to Michelle and Kurt Haselton, of Calpine, on Dec. 1, 2018, at 9:47 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Jackson weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Alexander David Tenter

Alexander David Tenter was born to Karina and Elliot Tenter, of Paradise, on Oct. 6, 2018, at 9:36 p.m. at Enloe in Chico. Alexander weighed 8 lbs. 6 oz. and was 20 inches in length.

Grandparents are Gabriel and Carmen Cervantes, of Greenville; and Frank and Carol Tenter, of Bolinas.

Alexander is also welcomed by brother Mason.