Births for the week of 3/13/19

Roxas Dewayne Tibbedeaux

Roxas Dewayne Tibbedeaux was born to Autumn Noel Elmore and Blake Valor Tibbedeaux, of Portola on Feb. 25, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Roxas weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Jessica and William Elmore, of Portola.

Paternal grandparents are Kari Tibbedeaux, of Portola and William Overstreet, of Reno, Nevada.

Great-grandparents are Rod Elmore, of Reno, Nevada and Ken Tibbedeaux, of Portola.