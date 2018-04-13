Births for the week of 4/11/18
Sienna Renae Franklin
Sienna Renae Franklin was born to Bethany Hammons and Evan Franklin, both of Quincy on March 30, 2018, at 4:17 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Sienna weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.1 inches in length.
Sienna is also welcomed by siblings Carter, 8 and Holden, 7.
Trevor Landon Hughes
Trevor Landon Hughes was born to Stephanie Shannon and Lonnie Hughes on March 30, 2018, at 2:38 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Trevor weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20.5 inches in length.
Maternal grandparents are Danielle Cooper and Chet Burgess, of Quincy.
Paternal grandparents are Mark and Ellen Hughes, of Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Great-grandparents are Ken and Phyllis Cooper, of McKinleyville.
Trevor is also welcomed by siblings Andrew, Zachary and Kayla Hughes.