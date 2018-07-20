Births for the week of 7/18/18

Grayson Jordan Bennett-Adams

Grayson Jordan Bennett-Adams was born to Jessica Bennett and Shawn Adams, of Quincy on July 1, 2018, at 8:09 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Grayson weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21.25 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Lorrie Bennett of Quincy.

Paternal grandfather is John Adams, of Bonney Lake, Washington.

Great-grandparents are Linda Jordan, of Quincy; Edwin Bennett, of Orem, Utah; and Bonnie and Van Van Bergen, of Cromberg.