Births for the week of 12/27/17

Cash Carter Hawkins

Cash Carter Hawkins was born to Michaela McKinnon and Ryan Hawkins of Quincy on Dec. 8, 2017, at 10:29 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Cash weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Pamela McKinnon of Quincy and Auntie Amanda Buckley.

Paternal grandparents are Bobby Hawkins and Pamela Greenwood of Sheridan.

Great-grandparents are Mary Ann Hawkins, Dorothy Greenwood and Bette and Ken McKinnon.

Cash is also welcomed by sibling Samantha Hamilton, 8.

David Samuel McHugh

David Samuel McHugh was born to Linda Samuel McHugh and Sean Murphy McHugh of Lake Almanor on Nov. 29, 2017, at 3:43 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. David weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 22 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Jiri and Radka Samuel of Plsen, Czech Republic.

Paternal grandparents are Robert E. McHugh, of Aitkin, Minnesota, and Edith Colleen McHugh, of Petaluma.

David is also welcomed by siblings Catherine, 12, Finn, 9, and Patrick, 6.