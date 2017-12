Lucille Roxanne Schmid

Lucille Roxanne Schmid was born to Caitlin DeMartile and Lance Schmid, of Quincy, on Nov. 21, 2017, at 1:39 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Lucille weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Kathy and Evans DeMartile, of Quincy.

Paternal grandparents are Velvet Schmid and Ron Schmid, of Quincy.

Lucille is also welcomed by siblings Corbin, 7, Violet, 6, and Carson, 2.