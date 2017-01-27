Births for the week of 1/25/17

Sophia Nanette Lee

Sophia Nanette Lee was born to Samantha King and Nathan Lee, of Quincy, on Jan. 9, 2017, at 9:46 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Sophia Nanette weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Michelle Elston, of Quincy; Jeff Lusty, of Quincy; Jason King and Carly King, both of Manteca.

Paternal grandparents are Gayleen Grigoreas and Alex Grigoreas, both of Upland; and Aaron Lee, of Quincy.

Great-grandparents are Flossie Lee, of Quincy; Donna Elston, of Quincy; Mary Ellen King, of Heathrow, Florida; Don King, of Heathrow, Florida; and Nancy Ari, of Ontario.

Kyra Baylan West

Kyra Baylan West was born to Megan Leonhardt and Matthew West, of Quincy, on Jan. 4, 2017, at 2:52 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Kyra weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Chuck and Johanna Leonhardt, of Quincy, and Cheryl and Robert Downing, of Reno, Nevada.

Paternal grandparents are Scott and Barbara West, of Auburn.

Great-grandparents are Carol Leonhardt, of Quincy; Ruth Julian, of Martin City, Montana; and Dirk West, of Santa Cruz.

Kyra is also welcomed by sibling Ember West, 3.