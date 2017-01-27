Births Births & Obits 

Births for the week of 1/25/17

Staff 2 Comments

Sophia Nanette Lee

Sophia Nanette Lee was born to Samantha King and Nathan Lee, of Quincy, on Jan. 9, 2017, at 9:46 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Sophia Nanette weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Michelle Elston, of Quincy; Jeff Lusty, of Quincy; Jason King and Carly King, both of Manteca.

Paternal grandparents are Gayleen Grigoreas and Alex Grigoreas, both of Upland; and Aaron Lee, of Quincy.

Great-grandparents are Flossie Lee, of Quincy; Donna Elston, of Quincy; Mary Ellen King, of Heathrow, Florida; Don King, of Heathrow, Florida; and Nancy Ari, of Ontario.

Kyra Baylan West

Kyra Baylan West was born to Megan Leonhardt and Matthew West, of Quincy, on Jan. 4, 2017, at 2:52 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Kyra weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Chuck and Johanna Leonhardt, of Quincy, and Cheryl and Robert Downing, of Reno, Nevada.

Paternal grandparents are Scott and Barbara West, of Auburn.

Great-grandparents are Carol Leonhardt, of Quincy; Ruth Julian, of Martin City, Montana; and Dirk West, of Santa Cruz.

Kyra is also welcomed by sibling Ember West, 3.

  • Dean McFarland

    Hello my name is Victoria, I just wanted to congratulate you on your new baby! Babies are such wonderful and precious gifts. In the Bible it talks about how God views babies and humankind in general as miraculous gifts. In Psalms 139: 13 it says,” You produced my kidneys, you kept me screened off in my mother’s womb. 14: In an awe-inspiring way I am wonderfully made. 16: Your eyes saw me as an embryo. 17: How precious your thoughts are!” God has made many rich blessings for you and your new family in the future. Congrats again!

  • Dean McFarland

    Here’s also a short cartoon booklet directed for young children and helping them to understand practical Bible lessons. https://www.jw.org/finder?pub=mb&wtlocale=E&srcid=share