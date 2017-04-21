Births for the week of 4/19/17

Kimber Mabel Bivin

Kimber Mabel Bivin was born to Kelli and Colten Bivin of Crescent Mills on April 7, 2017, at 2:11 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Kimber Mabel weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Frank and Karen McGinnis, of Greenville; and William Metcalf, of Taylorsville.

Paternal grandparents are Rob and Renee Bivin of Greenville.

Great-grandparents are Robert and LaVonne Smith, of Greenville; Wayne and Lois Bozarth, of Washington; and Bill Lent, of Clear Lake.

Kimber is also welcomed by siblings William, 5, Caliope, 3 and Aspen, 2.