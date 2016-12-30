Births for the week of December 28, 2016

Lucas James Fairbanks

Lucas James Fairbanks was born to Alyssa Dobyns and Bradly Fairbanks, of Greenville, on Dec. 15, 2016, at 11:50 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Lucas James weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Kasey and Eddie Bennett, of Greenville.

Paternal grandparents are Kimberly Hamilton of Greenville and Mark Fairbanks, of Greenville.

Great-grandparents are JoAnn Lynda Hamilton, Junior Hamilton, Sharon Strecker.

Lucas is also welcomed by siblings Brayden, 2.

Scarlett Ashley Harley

Scarlett Ashley Harley was born to Jennifer and Justin Harley, of Quincy, on Dec. 2, 2016, at 10:07 p.m. at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Scarlett weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 17.25 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Steve and Mary Habeck, of Quincy.

Paternal grandparents are Kevin Harley and Jaime Wiedenbeck, of Reno and Judy Harrison of Quincy.

Great-grandmother is Arline Harrison, of Quincy.

Samantha Jane Phelps

Samantha Jane Phelps was born to Jarret and Amy Phelps, of Santa Rose, on Dec. 15, 2016, at 4:13 p.m. at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. Samantha Jane weighed 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces and was 19.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Julie Pluth, of Greenfield, Illinois and the late Stephen Pluth, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paternal grandparents are Therese Phelps, of Quincy and Robert Phelps, of Reno, Nevada., of xxx.

Great-grandparents are Joan and Ed Pluth, of Lincoln, Illinois, Jacque and Jay Edmonds, of Leesburg, Florida, and Gary and Kathy Price, of Greenfield, Illinois.

Samantha is also welcomed by siblings Landon, 3 and Cora, 2.