Board agrees on title and job description for administrator

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is poised to hire some help — a county administrator.

After years of debate about whether such help was needed, and, most recently discussing what to call the position, the board took just minutes April 17 to approve the job name and description.

The recruitment process and salary range will be determined at the board’s next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 1.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Engel said that he and the county’s human resources director, Nancy Selvage, “went over this job description very thoroughly” before sharing it with the board.

“I thought it turned out perfect,” Engel said.

Supervisor Sherrie Thrall, who had been a vocal opponent of hiring a county administrative officer agreed and said, “You have finally arrived at something I can agree with.”

The board voted unanimously to adopt the title and job description, but the topic of salary needs more discussion.

“I’d like to have it a range that could be negotiable,” said Supervisor Lori Simpson, “and we could put in incentives.”

While Engel suggested $90,000, the board opted to wait until its next meeting to discuss compensation.

According to the job description, “The primary function of the County Administrator is to oversee the preparation, adoption, and administration of the county budget.”

The position will also be “vested with the authority and titles of County Budgetary Officer, County Safety Officer, County Insurance/Risk Manager and County Purchasing Agent.”

The six-page job description includes a host of duties, and is very similar to that of a county administrative officer.

When asked the following day what he saw as the key differences between the two, Engel said, that there weren’t any. “It’s a CAO,” he said.

Supervisor Lori Simpson agreed, and said that as the supervisors hashed out the job description, they realized that they would have to give the position some authority for it to be effective.