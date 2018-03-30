Board continues to discuss administrative position

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors continued hashing out the concept of a county administrator at the last board meeting March 20. The position’s title was the biggest topic of conversation amongst the five members.

“Call it what you want,” said District 5 Supervisor Jeff Engel. “Let’s just do it.”

Engel’s comment was the result of discussion about the various titles counties use for an administrative position. District 4 Supervisor Lori Simpson said that different counties in California call the position County Administrative Officer, County Executive Officer, County Manager and County Executive.

“I am leaning towards County Executive myself,” said District 3 Supervisor Sherrie Thrall.

“We aren’t hiring a title,” said District 1 Supervisor Mike Sanchez. “The name changes, but the duties don’t.”

The duties of this unnamed position would entail “settling squabbles between department heads,” according to Thrall, and facilitating processes and budgeting, according to Sanchez. The position would also be responsible for day-to-day activities, like contract approvals and procurements.

One duty Thrall said she thinks the position should not do is conduct the reviews of department heads.

“The department heads work for the board and therefore it is our responsibility to conduct their performance review,” said Thrall.

Thrall and Simpson gave the most input on the position during the discussion. Engel and Sanchez both emphasized the need for the position, no matter the title. District 3 Supervisor Kevin Goss did not share any opinions on the matter during the discussion.

The board will continue to work through the job description for the position. At a future meeting, the board will discuss the salary base, training and experience requirements.

“At least we are making progress,” said Sanchez. “That is good.”