Board focuses on planning department

The Plumas County Planning Department received some attention at the board of supervisors’ meeting March 6. The board recognized honors in the department and made appointments to the planning commission.

Assistant Planning Director honored

Assistant Planning Director Becky Herrin left in tears after an emotional tribute to her hard work with the Planning Department by Planning Director Randy Wilson and the board of supervisors. Wilson presented Herrin with a certificate of appreciation and the 2018 Distinguished County Planning Agency Employee Award through the California County Planning Directors Association.

Wilson mentioned Herrin’s extensive work on the general plan, her update of the county Fire Safe Standards and her help in developing the Cannabis Ordinance as reasons for her nomination.

“I just want to say thanks Becky,” said Simpson. “You have done a lot and we really appreciate it.”

“I really have to say that you do a wonderful job, but it is a very thankless job,” said District 3 Supervisor Sherrie Thrall. “I am so pleased that you finally got the promotion that you have deserved.”

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission was believed to be full following an appointment by District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss to add Indian Valley resident Bob Orange to the commission as its fifth member, and his fellow supervisors’ unanimous vote to approve the appointment. The planning commission’s role is to establish land use regulations and make recommendations on issues concerning the general plan. But two days after the board meeting, Orange submitted his resignation, saying that he wouldn’t be able to assume the role at this time.