Body found along Highway 70

The body of a man found long the north side of Highway 70 between Chilcoot and Vinton Saturday, Nov. 11, has been identified as that of a 44-year-old Reno resident. The name of the man is being withheld in order for officials to contact next of kin.

A passing motorist discovered the body and called the Plumas County Sheriff’s Dispatch to report it.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information anyone might have noticed along that stretch of highway around 4 p.m. last Saturday. Those with any information are encouraged to contact dispatch at 530-283-6300 or the sheriff’s investigation unit at 530-283-6363.