Boil notice for Quincy extended until next week

The American Valley Community Services District is continuing to work on a broken water line in the area of the Spring Hill well that is believed responsible for the presence coliform bacteria and E.coli bacteria in the water distributed to customers in west Quincy.

Those residents have been under a boil water notice since Wednesday afternoon, June 5, and now it appears that will extend into and possibly through next week. According to the services district, the line has been taken down for repairs and the district will continue to chlorinate the system. Customers are warned that they may smell the chlorine, but it is still not safe to drink; it must still be boiled. This notice is for water customers from Cemetery Hill to Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. East Quincy is not affected.

The services district made another reverse 911 call late this afternoon to notify customers of the extension. Earlier today, the district said that vandals might be at fault, after the cause of the possible contamination was traced to a broken water line in the area of the Spring Hill well.

The services district is continuing to work with the state on testing the water and will issue a notice when the water is safe to drink.

Plumas County Environmental Health Director Jerry Sipe released the answers to several questions relating to the boil water notice for Quincy.