Boil water notice for Quincy; E.Coli found

The American Valley Community Services District announced this afternoon that recent samples collected from its distribution system showed the presence of total coliform bacteria and E.Coli bacteria. Therefore, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water and the American Valley Community Services District are advising customers in Quincy to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and food preparation. Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness. This notice does not apply to East Quincy. The area from Cemetery Hill to Plumas District Hospital is under the notice to boil water.

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. This is the preferred method to assure that the water is safe to drink.

The services district is treating the water and will inform the public when tests show that water is safe to drink, and you no longer need to boil your water. It is anticipated that the problem will be resolved within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information call:

Water Utility contact: Jim Doohan, American Valley CSD (530) 283-0836.

State Water Resources Control Board – Drinking Water Field Operations Branch- District Office at (530) 224-4800.

Local Environmental Health Jurisdiction: Plumas County at (530) 283-6355.