Boil water order continues; cause could be vandals

In a 911-reverse call issued around 5 p.m. Thursday, June 6, American Valley Community Services District cautioned ratepayers to continue to boil all water for drinking and food preparation until further notice. This follows a similar call Wednesday, June 5, when the district reported a sample showing the presence of coliform bacteria and E.coli bacteria in the water.

General Manager Jim Doohan alerted the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water immediately.

The area affected is from Cemetery Hill to the hospital. East Quincy is not impacted.

According to the services district, vandals might be at fault.

The cause of the possible contamination was traced to a broken water line in the area of the Spring Hill well. While the line was being repaired, the system was being chlorinated to manage any contamination. The public will be alerted when the boil notice is lifted.

The services district is continuing to work with the state on testing the water.