Burn permit suspension will be lifted in Plumas County on Saturday

The burn permit suspension in Plumas County will be lifted effective Saturday, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m.

CalFire MU Unit Chief Scott Packwood is formally rescinding the burn permit suspension. This means individuals possessing current and valid agricultural or residential burn permits can burn on permissible burn days with no restriction on hours.

CalFire burn permits will be required until the end of fire season is declared.

While recent rains and cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, devastating fires can happen any place and any time, as witnessed this year and the year before. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns and to always maintain control of their fire.

Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

Residents wishing to burn MUST verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by calling their local Air Pollution Control District:

– Plumas County:

Portola: 832-4528

Quincy: 283-3602

Greenville: 284-6520

Chester: 258-2588

For more information on burning, visit the CalFire website at www.fire.ca.gov.