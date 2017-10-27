Business owner navigates the system to help customer
A woman who called the newspaper last week had exhausted every option that she knew of that could help with a difficult situation. She had called the crisis center, the sheriff’s office, behavioral health, social services, and Plumas Rural Services. She had even posted on Facebook soliciting suggestions. She wasn’t seeking help for herself, but rather for a customer who had spent three nights in her motel, and now had nowhere to go.
It was complicated; agencies told her that personal information is confidential. But the motel owner was tenacious and had the best interest of her customer at heart. The motel owner learned that the customer was known to just about everyone she talked to, and other lodging providers no longer provided a room to the individual, due to past experiences. She eventually discovered that the customer was a client of behavioral health, had a case manager and was homeless.
Last week the city of Sacramento approached the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors to partner in building housing and providing services to the area’s homeless. The city had received a $64 million grant, but it wasn’t enough officials said. Its leadership sought $54 million from the county, arguing that it’s a shared problem.
The nation’s homeless population is on the rise. While there are some homeless individuals in Plumas County, the inhospitable winter climate prevents it from becoming the problem that it has become elsewhere. The motel owner said she’s been told that the customer will be taken to a city that has a homeless shelter and the individual wants to go. If all went as planned, the system will have worked, but it took the dogged efforts of a private citizen to get a response.
It wasn’t the motel owner’s problem; she could have sent the customer out onto the street, but she didn’t. “I’m just a business owner who is trying to help,” she said.
Social Services Director Elliott Smart couldn’t comment on the specifics of this case, but said that situations arise where “people want to help, but they can’t.” He said that larger jurisdictions have more community-based resources, but those options are limited locally. As for governmental agencies, they have clear guidelines to follow in providing services.
There are services for most people, as was the case with this individual. It just took a compassionate business owner to track them down. Acknowledgement of her efforts is warranted.
One thought on “Business owner navigates the system to help customer”
I had seen this lady on the street a few times and at the library a few times. We spoke briefly but not about anything in particular. She seemed like a nice little old lady. Very spunky…and vital. Then one day not long ago she knocked on my door. She immediately said she had slept on a front porch the night before and that was when it had just gotten very cold at night. She then said that she felt that she could ask me something. She asked if she could spend a couple nights here and that she was getting a uhaul to move her storage to Susanville. She came back at dark, spent the night on my couch and left the next morning. Came back that night at dark and we talked a while. She said that she had to move her storage because she was caught sleeping in it a few times. She spends 9 months living at a guest ranch but during season can not stay. She was waiting for early November so she could go back out there. In the meantime, she was homeless. Her reasoning was incomprehensible. I realized she was slightly mentally….not right.
She came back a few days later and asked to spend 3 more nights. I could not tell her no. She came back that night. We watched the hallmark channel. She liked the hallmark channel. She is a night owl and I am not. I get up very early and she does not. So I decided she would sleep upstairs the 2nd night so I can be free to do my morning thing. She slept in my bed, I gave her plenty of blankets to stay warm, she had a brand new tv with remote and she liked taking a bath every night to make her feel better and sleep better. During those three days I made her breakfast in the am before she left and I cooked a good meal for her to have when she came in at night. I don’t even do that for myself but I could not let her be hungry. And I realized by that time that she was clearly not capable of making decisions. Her plans were bizarre and made no sense. She had no help from county or senior service or anyone. Then I mentioned her to a friend and was told she was a skitzophrenic and had been around for years. I had no idea what was going on until then. I had never been around a skitz person….that I knew of…but the third night I found out. She was out of this world. And it was late, I was up way past my bed time and she was relentless. It ended up that I yelled at her and at that point I told her she had to leave. It was close to 11 but I had to make her pack up her things and go. My friend had told me she has plenty of money that her family gives her and I knew she had money by the way she spoke. So I put her out the door and told her to go to the motel.
What I had a hard time with was the fact that she had been around for a very long time. Everyone knows about her. Why would someone from Senior Services or Adult Protective Services not take this lady and get her set up in a place to live of her own so she didn’t have to wander the streets. She appeared to be capable enough to take care of herself if she did have her own place. But she needed assistance and after all her time here….she got none.
Thank God for the lady at the motel who took it upon herself to help this little lady out. I do not know who you are but what you did for her…Roberta….was not only kind and heartwarming, it was humane and decent. Far cry from what our county agencies do.
These people here are callous and cold and get paid far too much for what they do. Im pretty sure, from Robertas experience, and my own that I am trying to cope with right now, that they are not even going by the rules. There are too many people here, I call us a bunch of nobody’s, who have been neglected or run over because….we are nobodys and the county can do or not do whatever they want to us because we have no voice. No one pays attention. Until me. And because I do have a voice and will stick up for myself (which is what I have been trying to do for the last ten months of being under their wrath) and for the other nobodys, I am in danger. I crossed their line and they hate my guts. What they do is make sure we have no voice. They make sure no one will listen to us. That way the county stays safe in their well paid positions and drive their big fancy trucks and cars. They have it made here.
We need more citizens to oversee what is happening to the nobodys because they suffer at the hands of some of the most ruthless people who are entrusted with far too much power. I am living a nightmare right now that was brought to me by some of these people with far too much power. I know things that they do NOT want me to share with anyone and they have me in a strangle hold that I have to break free from.
Im not insane, Im not a danger to anyone, my only defense is my words. And I am not suicidal. I have a huge heart and do not want to see anymore nobodys suffer at the hands of these people. So, citizens, the nobodys could use advocates. They need someone when they are in distress or mistreated or ignored by the people in charge of their well being. They have no one. Please step up…be involved and help make sure that they are not left to wither out of existence. Can we get some awesome citizens to help these nobodys stay safe. Our community needs to strengthen and care for those who have a hard time caring for themselves.
And one more thing, I have exposed the ugly here, and they don’t like it. I have been and am now more of a threat to them that I have ever been. They don’t like me and I feel afraid now. I have no one and that is what they like…but I wont stay silent because as soon as I am in a corner and out of sight they can do as they please. Its like a passage straight out of Saul Alinskys “rules for radicals” that they keep a copy of in their desk drawers. At any rate, its wrong and it needs to change.
To the person who worked so hard to make sure Roberta ended up safe, thank you. We need more like you. God bless you.