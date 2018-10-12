Business Scene for the week of 10/10/18

Crescent Mills store opens

NEW AGENTS JOIN REALTY FIRM

Melissa Hoadley and Peggy Vernon have joined the team at Mohawk Valley Associates. Melissa has been a licensed real estate agent for 17 years. She previously worked for the government in accounting and was president of a charter school.

Peggy moved with husband Randy, who is a licensed electrical contractor, to Plumas County in 2001 and started Grizzly Electric a year later. Peggy worked in banking and is a licensed real estate inspector and was a volunteer firefighter.

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY COMING

On Saturday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4 p.m., Quincy Natural Foods is having its annual Customer Appreciation Day. General Manager Andrea Wilson says that activities that day include live music performed by Johnny Walker, Debbie Hopkins and Greg Willis along with face painting, apple pressing, food demos, free samples, prize giveaways and more.

SPECIAL DINNER FOR A GOOD CAUSE

The Calpine Elks Lodge is having a special surf ‘n turf Redding Fire Relief Benefit dinner on Saturday, Oct. 20. The meal includes tri tip, prawns, Caesar salad, veggies and a desert. Pre-sale only, reservations need to be made by Sunday, Oct. 14, by calling Eric at 559-2425 or Linda at 832-5200. No host social hour starts at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The Lodge is located on Highway 70 next to the Chalet View Lodge.

ITALIAN NIGHT IN CHESTER THURSDAY

Shannon Story and her manager Becky Holland are having an Italian night at their Chester restaurant, The Ranch House. It’s tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 11, starting at 5 p.m., “until it’s gone” featuring a complete lasagna dinner and a glass of wine or draft beer.

IT’S A NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY

Rickety Bridge will entertain folks at what is being called a Neighborhood Block Party this Friday, Oct. 12, beginning at 5 p.m., at The Drunk Brush’s Grover Alley venue (weather permitting) behind the library in Quincy.

NEWEST ADDITION: CUPCAKE SOAPS

Jessica Papenhausen’s latest creation now available at her Greenville business, Mohawk Jewelry & Craft Store, is cupcake soap. She says they are available in a variety of pleasant aromas and make the perfect gift for giving. You’ll find a treasure trove of items at her store that include fine jewelry, precious gemstones and an assortment of crafting and jewelry making supplies.

ANNIVERSARY KUDOS …

✔ Chris Nicholson celebrates his 10th year with Graeagle Lighting. His downtown Graeagle store offers shoppers an inspiring selection of home lighting fixtures, hardwood and carpet flooring, window coverings and home and yard furniture displayed in both indoor and outdoor showrooms. Chances are this store has what you’ll need for any home decorating and improvement projects.

✔ Richard Davis and Darlene Gutierrez are celebrating their fifth year in business in Quincy with LoveCraft WoodWorks. It’s everything having to do with wood products, from custom projects down to wood puzzles for the youngsters.