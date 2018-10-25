Business Scene for the week of 10/24/18

Donut shop in Quincy

ELLIS’ FAREWELL MIXER

Thursday, Oct. 25, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., there is a special Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce mixer honoring its longtime executive director Audrey Ellis. Audrey and her husband, Les, are returning to the UK to be with family. This mixer was originally going to be held at Nakoma Resort, but will now be at the Mohawk Valley Resource Center at the junction of highways 70 and 89 in Blairsden. This is a great chance to mix and mingle while saying goodbye to Audrey and Les who have both contributed greatly in their respective business and civic endeavors.

HITTING THE 20-YEAR MILESTONE

Dale and Sandy Thomas are celebrating their 20th year as the owners of Quincy Sew & Vac. It also marks the hardworking, motorcycle-riding couple’s 43 years in the sewing and vacuum sales and repair business. They started in the trade in Berkeley, buying and operating one of the East Bay’s oldest businesses before moving to Quincy in 1998. At their Main Street store (across from Plumas Glass) they carry sewing machine needles and bobbins as well as vacuums, bags and belts. Dale repairs the sewing machines and vacuums and Sandy does minor sewing repairs and alterations by appointment.

ONLY 16 ‘VOICE’ FINALISTS LEFT

Karen at the Main Street Sports Bar and Lounge in Quincy tells us they are coming down to the wire on the Voice of Plumas battle to see who will represent Plumas County at the 2019 auditions. The remaining 16 will perform tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 25, starting at 7 p.m. In case you miss seeing the performances during the competition make a note that the ultimate winner will perform at the lounge during the town’s annual Downtown Sparkle Nov. 30.

QUINCY CHAMBER’S SEEKS CANDY

Last year one Main Street merchant reported giving away more then 2,000 pieces of candy during the town’s annual Safe Trick or Treat event. So as they have done in the past, the Quincy Chamber is seeking some help for our merchants by placing candy collection barrels at Safeway, SavMor and Plumas Bank. Your candy contributions, a bag or two, will be picked up on Oct. 29 and shared with the participating merchants to help ease the financial burden of buying all that candy.

ANOTHER WATCH BATTERY CLINIC

The Bargain Boutique Fine Thrift and Gifts, located in downtown Quincy, is once again hosting a watch battery replacement clinic at its Main Street store. This one is Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch specialist Donna Griffin will be available to answer questions and help with your replacement battery. There is a $10 charge per replacement and all proceeds benefit Plumas District Hospital.

GOULISH FAMILY FUN AT GREENHORN

If you are looking for a special Halloween event for the entire family, consider Greenhorn Ranch. From 4 to 9 p.m. they have ghoulish games with candy prizes, a haunted house and lots of other activities for the little gremlins followed by a family tri tip and chicken BBQ with all the fixings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

… THEN IT’S BUCK FORD COUNTRY BAND

And for the adults beginning at 9 p.m., Nashville recording artist Buck Ford and the Pure Country Band will be performing for your listening and dancing pleasure. No cover charge; costumes are encouraged with a prize awarded for the best! Greenhorn Ranch is in Spring Garden, just east of Quincy.

SPECIAL HONOR FOR SPECIAL WORKER

The Pizza Factory owners in Chester, Mike and Laura Kincaid, held an open house last week to recognize their manager, Sandy Kaluza, for her 25 years of service. We’re told Sandy is highly respected and loved by both her staff and her customers. Congratulations Sandy on this impressive milestone!

CHESTER BARBER HONORS VETERANS

As she has for many years, Gina Gosney, Gosney’s Barber Shop on Main Street in Chester, is offering veterans a free haircut Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gina will also offer complimentary donuts and coffee. Way to go Gina … And thank you Vets!