Business Scene for the week of 10/31/18

HOLIDAY SHOPPING SEASON KICKS OFF

Here are a few annual holiday open houses for all to enjoy this weekend …

NOW A QUINCY TRADITION FOR TWO

Quincy Hotspot and Forest Stationers are both once again holding their ever-popular and fun annual Holiday Open Houses on Saturday, Nov 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The respective store’s owners, Dee Dee Driscol and Cheryl Reinitz, will treat you to refreshments while helping you get a jump on your holiday shopping, offering you a look at the newest gifts for the season with big discounts. Speaking of new: Cheryl will be showcasing a new line of fall and winter clothing while Dee Dee shows off her new selection of kitchen items and gadgets. The Hot Spot is in East Quincy across from the Ranchito Motel and Forest Stationers is in downtown Quincy across from the courthouse.

CRESCENT COUNTRY’S OPEN HOUSE

The tradition, started 33 years ago by the late Barbara Tucker, continues today as Lisa Forcino and friends open the doors for Crescent Country’s annual Christmas Open House this Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2 – 4. The store literally becomes a holiday wonderland to help even the most perceptive shoppers find the perfect Christmas gifts. We’re talking home décor, gifts, cards, collectibles, art and more for every person on your gift list. You will also enjoy their traditional English wassail and cookies while browsing this iconic landmark in downtown Crescent Mills.

… AND STERLING SAGE’S OPEN HOUSE

And while you are in Indian Valley this weekend, another must on your places to stop is another of the Valley’s landmarks, Sterling Sage in downtown Greenville. Bink and Josh Huddleston are having their store’s 20th annual Christmas Open House this Friday through Sunday as well. Bink will be making his famous Stonewall half-dollar size pancakes along with samples of Soberdough apple fritters and Stephanie Hughes from This-n-That Drizzle in Chester will be offering samples of her delicious spreads while you browse through the store filled with an array of carefully crafted jewelry, antiques, home furnishings, gourmet foods and so much more.

NEW WINTER MENU AND HOURS

Coyote Bar & Grill chef and owner Terry Moore has introduced his new winter menu featuring all of your favorites with adjusted hours for the winter. This year he has combined the favorite winter and summer classics into one special menu that features a great selection with that tradition Southwestern flair. Oh, and did I forget to mention the 70 premium brands of tequila they serve or the acclaimed restaurant’s famous Wall of Flame featuring 50 worldwide hot sauces. The restaurant is located on Highway 89 in Graeagle (at the River Pines Resort).

AND SPEAKING OF WINTER HOURS

Moon’s Restaurant, somewhere in Quincy, has new winter hours: Open for dinner Thursday through Monday at 5 p.m. Those two hardworking owners, Lisa and Mike Kelly, will still be serving their popular house-made soups and signature garlic bread to complement your favorite entree, which you can finish off with their traditional avocado cream pie.

BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS

The first Saturday of each month the Express Coffee Shop serves it’s popular authentic Mexican food but this Saturday, Nov. 3, is even more special. Owners Lucio and Elvira Macias are donating half of their proceeds that night to the disaster relief fund to help the victims of Hurricane Willa. Come enjoy the food and help those need!