Business Scene for the week of 11/21/18

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING AT ITS BEST

If you are planning to get a jump on your Christmas shopping this weekend, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, there isn’t any reason to even think about going out of town and fighting the crowds — especially since your merchants right here at home are rolling out the red carpet in every respect to make it worth your while.

Your storekeepers in Chester, Westwood, Greenville, Taylorsville, Quincy, Graeagle/Blairsden, Portola and everywhere in between, are having terrific sales on an array of gift giving products making it simple and affordable to find that perfect something for that special someone. See the special ads in this week’s newspapers.

Additionally, this Friday is Chester’s big holiday extravaganza with their annual Merchant’s Night Holiday Open House from 5 – 9 p.m. Refreshments, photos with Santa and prize giveaways are just a few of the highlights of north county’s traditional Christmas kickoff.

The Graeagle Merchants Association’s 16 participating businesses are giving away chances to win some Graeagle Bucks to three lucky winners.

So do yourself, your budget and your community a favor and make it a family outing and see what all the stores throughout Plumas County have to offer this weekend and this shopping season. And hey, why not include a meal at one of our outstanding eateries while you out and about?

TAYLORSVILLE LIGHT PARADE

This Saturday, Nov. 24, at 5:30 p.m., the small town of Taylorsville lights up for the holidays with its annual Christmas Light Parade. This traditional crowd pleaser is followed by a dance at the historic T’Town Hall featuring the entertaining sounds of Rickety Bridge.

AFTER THANKSGIVING SALE

Connie Kunsman, in her 43rd year as the proprietor of Connie’s Place on Highway 70 just west of Portola, is having a storewide after-Thanksgiving sale this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23 – 25. This store is a treasure trove of antiques, furniture, household items, collectibles, books and jewelry with new items arriving on a regular basis. As she says, “When you need something from the heart, come see us!”

HELPING FEED HUNGRY FAMILIES

The Feather Publishing Co. offices on Lawrence Street in Quincy across from the post office; Forest Stationers across from the courthouse; and Quincy Hot Spot next to the Polka Dot in East Quincy are drop-off locations for CAN’s annual Holiday Food Drive. The food banks in Quincy are depleted and they need our help. Your donation of canned and non-perishable food items will help feed hungry families in our community. Donations gladly accepted through Dec. 7.

FOOD CO-OPS DOCUMENTARY TO AIR

A special screening of award-winning filmmaker Steve Alves’ Food for Change will be shown at the Portola Library on Friday, Nov. 30 with two showings at 4 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.

Brought to you by the Feather River Food Co-op, this documentary film focuses on food co-ops as a force for dynamic social and economic change in American culture.

Alves said this is the first film to examine the important historical role played by food co-ops, their pioneering quest for organic foods and their current efforts to create regional food systems and how cooperatives today strengthen local economies and build food security.

CATERING MADE EASY BY SUBWAY

Holiday cheer is in the air … and so is all the hustle that goes along with it. Subway in Chester, Quincy and Portola are stress relievers with their catering platters of sandwiches, veggies and cookies. You can accommodate any size gathering with your custom order.