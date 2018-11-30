Business Scene for the week of 11/28/18

QUINCY’S DOWNTOWN SPARKLE

Quincy’s annual Sparkle event is this Friday, Nov. 30, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Merchants are rolling out the red carpet with sales, prizes and refreshments beginning at 5 p.m., followed by entertainment in front of the courthouse that includes a Raindog Parade, the entertaining sounds from the Voice of Plumas winner Christi Kerzic Chase, a spectacular light parade down Main Street, Santa’s arrival and, of course, the traditional tree lighting ceremony at 7:25 p.m.

… AND THE EVENING CONTINUES

The award-winning Christi moves indoors to perform for us at the Main Street Sports Bar from 8 – 9:30 p.m.; The Jeff Pershing Band is at Plumas Club from 8 to midnight; Tommy Miles and The Back 40 will be performing at the Drunk Brush beginning at 6 p.m.; Quintopia Brewing Co., in the West End Theatre building, offer patrons the sounds of Rickety Bridge beginning at 6 p.m.; And the gang at Quincy Thrift & Co. are serving up chili and refreshments along with music by the ever-popular trio Walker, Willis, Hopkins.

… AND GRAEAGLE’S HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

This Saturday, Dec. 1, be sure to visit downtown Graeagle for their annual Holiday Festival. From 1 to 5 p.m. the merchants will have open houses featuring great deals, refreshments and a chance to win the special Graeagle Bucks — which will certainly add to your shopping experience and enjoyment. There will be carolers, horse carriage rides thru town, live music, the festive tree lighting at 5 p.m. in the park and, of course, picture opportunities with Santa — all coordinated by the Graeagle Merchants Association.

SPECIAL HOLIDAY HOURS AT THE SHOP

The Shop, a cozy day spa nestled in the middle of downtown Blairsden that features products made with therapeutic essentials oils, has special holiday days and hours for your gift buying needs now until Christmas. Owner Pam Ayoob will be open every Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., with treats, samples and prize giveaways. The Shop’s shelves are stocked full with pure Essential Oil products and the full line of Dawn Lorraine Conscious Skin Care products. Pam’s services include massages, ear candling waxing, scrubs and facials — which, by the way, are on sale right now, 3 for the price of 2, representing an $85 savings! And, if you are like me, eliminate the guesswork and buy a gift certificate for your loved ones.

HEASLETT RESUMES HIS LAW PRACTICE

Well, talk about a short-lived retirement plan that went awry. After practicing law in Plumas County for 23 years, attorney Dave Heaslett had fully intended to retire earlier this year, but he quickly found the demand for his services from his clients, both existing and new, made it necessary for him to reopen his Graeagle practice. Dave specializes in estate planning, probates, wills and trusts. He recently completed the 25 hours of continuing education necessary to keep his law license active. He also earned a high rating in both legal ability and ethical standards from Martindale-Hubbell, which is an information services company to the legal profession that was founded in 1868. The company publishes a law directory, which provides background information on lawyers and law firms in the United States and other countries.

ANNIVERSARIES KUDOS

✔ Although he has been an agent with State Farm Insurance for 30 years, the last 24 years Richard Stockton has spent in his Quincy office taking care of the folks there and in Greenville, Portola and the Graeagle areas. State Farm offers a full range of home, auto and commercial insurance programs and complete banking services, including an array of investment products.