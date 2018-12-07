Business Scene for the week of 12/05/18

THE $100 SHOPPING CHALLENGE

With the holiday shopping season officially upon us this weekend, it’s become a tradition for us to challenge our readers to spend $100 locally. This annual challenge has been met with great success.

Here’s how it adds up: If each of our newspaper readers — yes, you — spend at least $100 shopping at home this holiday season, that would pump more than a million dollars into Plumas County’s economy, and that’s based on a conservative average of just two readers per newspaper.

And that $100 challenge — or whatever extra comfortably fits the family budget — it doesn’t necessarily need to be just items from your favorite stores. Be creative. It could be gift certificates from one of the umpteen local restaurants, beauty salons, massage therapists, auto detailers, gyms, golf courses or other service providers throughout the county.

And, it doesn’t have to be just presents for those on your list. There are literally hundreds of ways to spend an extra $100 in town during the holidays like getting your nails done for a special party or a relaxing dinner out at one of our many fine restaurants or simply tanking up for a trip to visit family.

So again this year we challenge you to find the way(s) that best fit your needs and lifestyle to spend that extra C-note locally. We don’t have to tell you the myriad benefits to our community by having this additional influx of cash in circulation.

BANK SHOWS ITS APPRECIATION

Your friends at Plumas Bank want to thank you for the opportunity to serve your banking needs for 38 years! In appreciation, the Quincy and Greenville branches are having Client Appreciation Days from Dec. 12 – 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Portola branch is having its Client Appreciation Day on Friday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Chester branch is celebrating by hosting a Community Supper at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 at the Chester Memorial Hall. Plan to join your local Plumas Bank teams for some holiday fun and cheer — and free photo calendar (see below).

2019 PHOTO CALENDAR IS AVAILABLE!

Plumas Bank’s 2019 photo wall calendar, Enjoy the Journey, is now available at your local Plumas Bank office. The 2019 calendar photographers are Allison Cassity (cover), Lori Hahn, Dan Warren, Gaby Bertagnolli, Linda Cooley, Jennifer Gravett, Lea Huetteman, Rick Williams, Heather Way, Helen Pelster, Steven McGovern, Brooke Huffman, and Michael Beatley. Congratulations to all of the winners — especially Allison who was the lucky winner of the $100 cash prize selected at random from the published entrants.

CHRISTMASTIME IN GREENVILLE

On Thursday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Chamber Mixer at the Greenville Townhall. It’s a potluck affair so be sure to bring something to share! This week also marks the festive holiday shopping season for Indian Valley merchants so be sure to visit the stores and see what they have to offer in addition to merriment and cheers.

… AND WESTWOOD’S FESTIVITIES

The annual Christmas in the Mountains takes place this Friday, Dec. 7 in downtown Westwood. Activities for this fun filled family event begin at 5 p.m. and continue to 8 p.m. and include a light parade, vendors, crafts for kids, lots and lots of goodies to enjoy and, of course, a visit by Santa. The Westwood Chamber of Commerce brings this annual event to you.