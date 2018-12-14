Business Scene for the week of 12/12/18

FAMILY GIFT IDEA: THE SANTA TRAIN

Here’s a great and fun Christmas gift for the entire family — a magical trip aboard The Santa Train. It’s located at the Western Pacific Railroad Museum in Portola. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the train rides are from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14, 15 and Dec. 21, 22. While at the museum be sure to browse through its store, enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, cider and coffee and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Admission is only $10 per carload or $5 with 3 cans of non-perishable food that will be given to the EPCAN Food Bank.

FRLT OPEN HOUSE, MEET AND GREET

The Feather River Land Trust invites the community to its annual Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 14, from 5 – 7 p.m., at their offices at 75 Court St. It’s a casual gathering that includes good cheer, appetizers and drinks. The staff will be glad to answer any questions and share with you how the Land Trust impacts the Feather River region and about the many projects in progress.

NAKOMA’S NEW YEAR’S EVE AFFAIR

The Nakoma Resort New Year’s Eve celebration is the perfect place to bid ado to 2018 and welcome 2019. The evening at this famed resort near Clio includes a four-course prix fixe menu while enjoying music by pianist Don Kahn. The late night celebration features the “infectiously danceable tunes of Nathan Ignacio.” Reservations are recommended and hotel packages are available.

FOOD TRUCK SATURDAYS IN QUINCY

Besides indulging in your favorite glass of wine and perhaps listening to live music on Wednesday and Friday nights, the newest offering is on Saturdays at The Drunk Brush in downtown Quincy: A visit by the Boomerang Bistro Food Truck. Brush owners Riccardo and Wendy Jocabus have made arrangements with Scott Arthur, the Clio-based food truck owner, to bring his highly regarded Americana-style menu to the stylish wine bar in downtown Quincy every Saturday at 3 p.m.

Looking ahead, Riccardo said he hopes to begin networking with other food truck vendors with the idea of establishing a monthly summertime event featuring several food trucks and live music in the Grover Alley area behind the Flanigan Insurance building.

Their live music lineup through December features entertainers Mel Wade this Friday, Dec. 14; Andrew Ohren on Wednesday, Dec. 19; Garrett and Natalie Hagwood on Friday, Dec. 21; Sloop Rickett on Friday, Dec. 28. And the Lost Sierra Ramblers close out the year with the New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31. Performances begin at 6 p.m.

TROPICAL CHRISTMAS REVUE

This Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Main Street Lounge in Quincy Pachuca Productions presents Tropical Christmas Revue 2 with a 3 p.m. matinee and another performance at 7 p.m. “Mrs. Claus and her elf women friends are headed to the islands for a topical 1940s vacation with songs, skits and tropical Christmas spirit.” Tickets are available at the Lounge and at Sterling Sage in Greenville.

BANK SHOWS ITS APPRECIATION

Just a reminder, Plumas Bank is having their customer appreciation activities. Today through Friday the Quincy and Greenville branches are showing their customers the bank’s appreciation for their business with lots of goodies and refreshments from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Portola branch will hold their Client Appreciation Day this Friday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Chester branch is doing it just a bit differently by hosting a Community Supper at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday, Dec. 20, at the Chester Memorial Hall.

ANNIVERSARIES KUDOS …

✔ Although he has been an agent with State Farm Insurance for 30 years, the last 24 years Richard Stockton has spent in his Quincy office taking care of the folks there and in Greenville, Portola and the Graeagle area. State Farm offers a full range of home, auto and commercial insurance programs and complete banking services, including an array of investment products.

✔ Chris Nicholson has been the proprietor of Graeagle Lighting for 11 years. His downtown Graeagle store offers shoppers an impressive assortment of home lighting fixtures, hardwood and carpet flooring, window coverings, and home and yard furniture displayed in both indoor and outdoor showrooms. Looking for that special Christmas gift?

✔ Two years ago, David and Kara Arsenault opened Feather River Outdoors in downtown Quincy. Not long after that Kara purchased Epilog Books on Main Street renaming it Barn Owl Books — in a location that is now shared by these two stores.

✔ Also noting 24 years in business is Barbara and Scott Tanner, proprietors of Scott Tanner Business Equipment. They service and sell an assortment of copiers, fax and laser printer machines and supplies throughout Plumas, Lassen, Sierra and Modoc counties.